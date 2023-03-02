Expand / Collapse search

Idaho murders update: More Bryan Kohberger documents released in Pennsylvania, knife, phone, masks seized

By Michael Ruiz
Published 
Updated 9:39AM
Idaho Students Killed
FOX News

Idaho Student Murders: Warrant reveals findings at home of Bryan Kohberger's family

A search warrant was unsealed Tuesday revealing new details about the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, including what law enforcement seized from the home of Bryan Kohberger's family in Pennsylvania. FOX's Dan Springer joined LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow to break down the warrant.

A Pennsylvania court has unsealed additional documents in the Idaho student murders case, revealing that police seized a knife during a raid on the suspect's parents' home in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI arrested suspect Bryan Kohberger at his parents' house in the Pocono Mountains on Dec. 30 during a nighttime tactical raid. 

They searched the home, his car, the garage and a shed on the property.

The new warrants reveal police took a door panel from his car, seat cushions, headrests, seatbelt, visor, brake and gas pedals, a band-aid, "maps and documents" and other items.

IDAHO MURDERS: BRYAN KOHBERGER'S PENNSYLVANIA WARRANT UNSEALED

Kohberger-docs-1.jpg

From the house, police seized several weapons, including a knife and a Glock handgun with three magazines. They took a cellphone, laptop, and black face masks as well as a black hat.

The list also includes a prescription, a "green leafy substance" in a container, vehicle paperwork and other documents, including a phone bill and a handwritten password, and a book "with underlining on page 118."

Kohberger-docs-2.jpg

The 4 a.m. ambush attack killed 21-year-old University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, their 20-year-old housemate Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, also 20. 

Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University during the attack, is accused of stabbing all four undergrads to death on Nov. 13, 2022. The schools are about seven miles apart.

kohberger-docs-3.jpg

According to previously released court documents, police found a Ka-Bar knife sheath near Mogen's body and recovered a DNA sample from the snap.

The genetics matched a familial sample taken from the trash outside Kohberger's parents' house.

GettyImages-1246019756.jpg

Bryan Kohberger, left, sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by Ted S. Warren - Pool/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, additional documents confirmed that police performed a buccal swab on the suspect when they arrested him on Dec. 30.

1fd74e4a-idaho-murders-aerial-map.jpg

An aerial map released by the Moscow City Police Department shows the final movements of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves before they were brutally killed Nov. 13. Inset, a photo of the victims. (Moscow City Police Depa

Expand

Kohberger is being held at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, without bail. His next court date is Monday, June 26. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge.

