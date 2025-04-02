The Brief Heavy rain and a risk of flooding are in the forecast for Southeast Michigan on Wednesday The severe weather could impact travel as thunderstorms and inches of rain could flood roadways The Great Lakes Water Authority says it's on alert for hazardous conditions lasting into Thursday



Metro Detroit is under a flood watch Wednesday due to severe weather that includes multiple inches of rain, thunderstorms, hail, and strong wind gusts.

Disruptions to travel are not uncommon and flooding on roadways could impact driving around Southeast Michigan.

Big picture view:

The National Weather Service says Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties are under a flood watch due to excessive rainfall on Wednesday.

Rivers, streams, and other low-lying areas that are prone to flooding could be impacted by excessive runoff from several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, the NWS said.

While up to two inches of rainfall is expected by Thursday morning, the rate of precipitation could exceed a half-inch per hour for several hours.

Those living in areas that suffer from flooding should be prepared to take action, the weather services advised.

Timeline:

Rain that started Wednesday morning is expected to continue the entire day.

Thunderstorms will be present until 2 p.m. before showers take over by mid-afternoon. After 5 p.m., thunderstorms will return to the forecast for the rest of the night.

Temperatures will rise to 63 degrees while wind gusts will climb as high as 28 mph.

The rain will eventually stop by early Thursday morning while wind gusts will continue into tomorrow night.

What they're saying:

The Great Lakes Water Authority, which regulates metro Detroit's water systems asked residents to be on alert.

They said their infrastructure had the capacity to handle the predicted rainfall.

"GLWA has successfully dewatered the regional conveyance system from last weekend’s rainstorms and reached dry conditions in preparation of the anticipated severe storm," the organization said in a statement. "GLWA is asking residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall to remain vigilant and out of an abundance of caution, to remove items of value from their basements."

What you can do:

Homeowners should take steps to mitigate any potential flooding problems.

Ensuring downspouts are guiding water away from the house after collecting in gutters can keep basements dry. GLWA is also asking residents to refrain from running dishwashers and washing machines during the storms.

For those on the road, the adage "turn around don't drown" is appropriate. If a motorist comes upon flooded roads, they should find an alternate route instead of risking stranding themselves in floodwaters.

Planning ahead is also wise. Refer to the traffic map below for up-to-date conditions on metro Detroit highways.