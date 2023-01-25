BasBlue's resident chef prepares green goddess salmon
(FOX 2) - Chef Cat is the BasBlue resident cook, a restaurant that doubles as a nonprofit with a focus on women's empowerment.
Together, she and Tiara Tinin, the eatery's operations manager joined the cooking school to show off their green goddess salmon and dressing.
Green Goddess Dressing
Ingredients
- 3 oil-packed anchovy filets
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped fine
- 1 cup Whole30 mayo
- 1 handfuls basil leaves
- 4 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves
- 4 tablespoons chopped chives
- ¼ cup parsley
- 3 Tbsps lemon juice
- 5 Tbsps olive oil
- 2 Tbsps red wine vinegar
- Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Blend (with immersion blender or food processor) all the dressing ingredients to combine well. Taste the dressing and add salt, pepper, and more lemon juice for extra tang, if needed.
- Store in airtight container and refrigerate for 1 week
Green Goddess Salmon
Ingredients
- One 4oz fresh salmon filet, pin bones removed
- 1 tablespoon good quality olive oil or avocado oil
- Seasoning of choice, we are using Montreal Steak Seasoning
- 1/2 lemon for drizzle at the finish
Instructions
- Heat sautee pan over medium-high heat and add oil to pan.
- Pat your salmon dry with a paper towel and season with 1-1.5 teaspoons Montreal Steak Seasoning
- Place salmon skin side down in pan and sautee over medium high heat for 6-7 minutes, undisturbed until the lighter-colored flesh has moved about 3/4 of the way up the fillets. Flip the filet over to flesh side down and continue to cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.
- Remove from heat and set aside.