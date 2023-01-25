BasBlue's resident chef prepares green goddess salmon

Chef Cat is the BasBlue resident cook, a restaurant that doubles as a nonprofit with a focus on women's empowerment.

Together, she and Tiara Tinin, the eatery's operations manager joined the cooking school to show off their green goddess salmon and dressing.

Green Goddess Dressing

Ingredients

3 oil-packed anchovy filets

3 garlic cloves, chopped fine

1 cup Whole30 mayo

1 handfuls basil leaves

4 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves

4 tablespoons chopped chives

¼ cup parsley

3 Tbsps lemon juice

5 Tbsps olive oil

2 Tbsps red wine vinegar

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Blend (with immersion blender or food processor) all the dressing ingredients to combine well. Taste the dressing and add salt, pepper, and more lemon juice for extra tang, if needed. Store in airtight container and refrigerate for 1 week

Green Goddess Salmon

Ingredients

One 4oz fresh salmon filet, pin bones removed

1 tablespoon good quality olive oil or avocado oil

Seasoning of choice, we are using Montreal Steak Seasoning

1/2 lemon for drizzle at the finish

Instructions