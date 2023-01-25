Expand / Collapse search

BasBlue's resident chef prepares green goddess salmon

By Jack Nissen
Cooking School
Chef Cat of BasBlue prepares salmon with green goddess dressing

Chef Cat is Bas Blue's first chef in residence at the midtown eatery. The restaurant is also a nonprofit for women empowerment. Today, the chef prepares Green Goddess Dressing that goes onto a salmon dish.

Together, she and Tiara Tinin, the eatery's operations manager joined the cooking school to show off their green goddess salmon and dressing.

Green Goddess Dressing 

Ingredients 

  • 3 oil-packed anchovy filets 
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped fine 
  • 1 cup Whole30 mayo 
  • 1 handfuls basil leaves 
  • 4 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves 
  • 4 tablespoons chopped chives
  • ¼ cup parsley 
  • 3 Tbsps lemon juice 
  • 5 Tbsps olive oil 
  • 2 Tbsps red wine vinegar 
  • Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Blend (with immersion blender or food processor) all the dressing ingredients to combine well. Taste the dressing and add salt, pepper, and more lemon juice for extra tang, if needed. 
  2. Store in airtight container and refrigerate for 1 week

Green Goddess Salmon 

Ingredients 

  • One 4oz fresh salmon filet, pin bones removed 
  • 1 tablespoon good quality olive oil or avocado oil 
  • Seasoning of choice, we are using Montreal Steak Seasoning
  • 1/2 lemon for drizzle at the finish

Instructions

  1. Heat sautee pan over medium-high heat and add oil to pan. 
  2. Pat your salmon dry with a paper towel and season with 1-1.5 teaspoons Montreal Steak Seasoning
  3. Place salmon skin side down in pan and sautee over medium high heat for 6-7 minutes, undisturbed until the lighter-colored flesh has moved about 3/4 of the way up the fillets. Flip the filet over to flesh side down and continue to cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. 
  4. Remove from heat and set aside.