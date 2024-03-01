Receipe: Tollgate Farms maple-dijon glaze
(FOX 2) - It's maple syrup season in Michigan! Enjoy the sweet treat by making this maple-dijon glaze from Tollgate Farms.
Tollgate Farms Maple-Dijon Glaze
Perfect for Pork, Chicken, or Salmon
Ingredients:
¾ cup smooth Dijon mustard
1 tsp. granulated garlic
¼ tsp. dried thyme leaves
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
2 T apple cider vinegar
½ cup Tollgate Farms maple syrup
½ cup water (or more for thinner glaze)
Method:
- Whisk first 6 ingredients together thoroughly then slowly drizzle water into mixture, whisk constantly, until combined (This recipe can be used as a marinade but take care as the high sugar content can make it burn.)
- Pre-heat grill to medium on one side, and low on the other side; for a grill pan, preheat to medium
- Rub the protein with a small amount of oil, then season to taste with salt and pepper
- Grill over medium heat, turning to sear all sides
- When nice grill marks have formed on the surface, move the protein to low temperature side of the grill and brush to coat with the maple glaze; alternatively, lower heat under grill pan to low
- Turn frequently and continue brushing with glaze until cooked through
Tip: this can be made in larger batches and unused portions can be stored in refrigeration for up to 10 days. Never save or reuse a glaze or marinade after the protein item has been in it.