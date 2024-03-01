Receipe: Tollgate Farms maple-dijon glaze

It's maple syrup season in Michigan! Enjoy the sweet treat by making this maple-dijon glaze from Tollgate Farms.

Tollgate Farms Maple-Dijon Glaze

Perfect for Pork, Chicken, or Salmon

Ingredients:

¾ cup smooth Dijon mustard

1 tsp. granulated garlic

¼ tsp. dried thyme leaves

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 T apple cider vinegar

½ cup Tollgate Farms maple syrup

½ cup water (or more for thinner glaze)

Method:

Whisk first 6 ingredients together thoroughly then slowly drizzle water into mixture, whisk constantly, until combined (This recipe can be used as a marinade but take care as the high sugar content can make it burn.) Pre-heat grill to medium on one side, and low on the other side; for a grill pan, preheat to medium Rub the protein with a small amount of oil, then season to taste with salt and pepper Grill over medium heat, turning to sear all sides When nice grill marks have formed on the surface, move the protein to low temperature side of the grill and brush to coat with the maple glaze; alternatively, lower heat under grill pan to low Turn frequently and continue brushing with glaze until cooked through

Tip: this can be made in larger batches and unused portions can be stored in refrigeration for up to 10 days. Never save or reuse a glaze or marinade after the protein item has been in it.