The Nine Zip Trips to Gaylord to capture winter Michigan magic

Many schools across Southeastern Michigan are taking a mid-winter break either this week or next, and maybe you're heading up north like we did?!

The Nine crew traveled this past weekend to Gaylord, Michigan. The Alpine inspired town is just over 3 hours away, straight up I-75.

While we were up north, we went skiing, tubing, dog sledding, river-rafting, snow-shoeing, and axe throwing!

Working for you, we wanted to give you some one-tank ( gas tank ) trip ideas to enjoy wintertime in Michigan, especially over the extended holiday break.

We hope you get out and enjoy the outdoors as much as we did.

Here are the stops we made on our trip:

Treetops Resort

The Otsego Resort

Aspen Munincipal Park

White Birch Outfitters

The Belle Iron Grill

The Sturgeon River Paddle