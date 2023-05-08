Expand / Collapse search

Temperatures reach the 60s and 70s this week with slight rain chances Monday

A dry start to your day with the threat of scattered showers after 5p. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

(FOX 2) - The work week will wind up mainly dry, but we'll first have to work through a bit of rain late today. 

A large area of wet weather back toward Chicago will fade as it heads our way, leading to light rain late this afternoon into this evening. 

A rumble of thunder is possible overnight and a few showers linger early Tuesday, but rain totals remain meager. 

High pressure takes over and provides the backdrop for a sweet stretch of midweek weather. 

The chance for rain returns late Friday and sticks around for the weekend, although the specifics remain to be seen at this point.