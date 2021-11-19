A blustery and chilly Friday before a clouds and rain move in this weekend

The cold keeps coming right into the weekend, but at least the skies will brighten up a bit today.

We're clouded up at the moment - around 4 a.m. - but over the course of the morning, the clouds should clear leading to some sun.

We'll cloud right back up Saturday, but the rain will hold off until Sunday.

Anything that falls on Sunday will be rain, but some snow could mix in by night before the precipitation fades.

Monday will feature lake effect snow showers, which will likely lead to a few inches of snow in West and Northern Lower Michigan with less locally.

As of now, next week looks fairly quiet weather-wise with just the off chance for a midweek rain shower and models are hinting at a "milder" Thanksgiving Day itself, maybe around the mid-40s.