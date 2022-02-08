A mix of freezing temperatures and sunshine Tuesday before warmer air moves in

Early snow showers won't amount to much and will shut down mid-morning, but not before putting down a fresh coating in spots.

Our clouds should break up a bit at least by afternoon allowing for some sun to mix in, though that won't help that much with temperatures topping out just shy of 30 degrees.

Temperatures won't fade much tonight and will likely rise above freezing by Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Showers are a good bet Wednesday afternoon and will linger into the night and possibly even into Thursday, but any accumulation will be limited.

Friday will be our most organized and moisture laden system of the week, with a slushy inch or so possible to finish the week.

Plan on a cold weekend as high temperatures fade and single-digit lows are likely by Sunday morning.