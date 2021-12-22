A windy freezing Wednesday before warm temperatures and rain arrive for Christmas

We're off to a chilly start this Wednesday morning with snow flurries.

Along with the light snow, you'll notice the winds as well. At times, expect wind gusts upwards of 30 to 40 mph!

Those winds should begin to die down this evening with temperatures falling into the low 20s after topping out just below freezing today.

Though a few snowflakes are possible on Thursday with highs in the mid/upper 30s, all eyes are on our rain chances both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

December 24th in Metro Detroit, we're forecasting highs near 50 degrees under cloudy skies along with a few rain showers.

Though we're still in the 40s on Christmas Day, we're anticipating a couple rain showers on the big day itself, so hang on to an umbrella if you're heading to visit friends and family.

Sunday looks like the better of the two days this weekend to get outdoor errands completed.

Advertisement

Happy *almost* Holidays!