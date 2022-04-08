After a cold weekend, warmer temperatures on the way

Some wet weather is coming back to the forecast today, but a washout it is not.

A few showers are possible this morning, but our best bet for showers remains in the midday/afternoon.

Scattered showers remain possible for the Tigers Game, but there should be plenty of dry time.

I should note there is a limited chance for a rumble of thunder area-wide today and with low freezing levels in place, small hail is not out of the question but the vast majority of us do not see that.

Some showers will be around this evening and tonight with colder air allowing for some flakes to fly as well.

Mainly dry weather on Saturday with a few light rain or snow showers possible. Temperatures are down to start the weekend, but a decent bounce back awaits us on Sunday.

Warmer weather is coming next week! It'll come with rain at times though.