An early taste of summer Thursday before showers Friday

Get ready for an early taste of summer in Southeast Michigan today.

We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. However, as we move into Friday, expect increasing cloud cover and showers moving in from the south.

Rain chances will be higher along and south of the I-94 corridor, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in some areas.

The showers on Friday could bring locally heavier rainfall, especially near the Ohio border, with amounts around 0.75-1 inch and much lower amounts in our northern communities.

By Saturday, the rain will move out, giving way to drier conditions and a dry afternoon. Mother's Day is also looking rain-free as high pressure settles in from northern Ontario, bringing dry weather to the region.

Long-range models support this trend, except for the GFS, which is an outlier.

So, enjoy the early summer feel today with warm temperatures and sunshine. Keep an eye out for showers tomorrow, but expect a dry and pleasant weekend ahead.