Another 70 degree day in Southeast Michigan with cold temperatures on the way

Our incredible November weather marches on!

That will mark our 4th 70 degree reading of the month in which we've yet to have a high temperature come in below average. A totally different feel, however, is set to arrive for the weekend.

Before the cold arrives, some of us may squeeze out a few Veterans Day showers.

These are courtesy of what's left of Hurricane Nicole spreading up the Appalachians and east coast with the westernmost edge trying to inch into Southeast Michigan.

Detroit, Monroe, and Port Huron have a decent bet for a couple of hours of rain with decreasing chances as you look west.

Some showers are possible with the colder air on Saturday.

Rain or snow showers remain possible, though the nature of lake effect is quite chaotic, so I imagine more of us see nothing rather than something.