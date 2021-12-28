Another round of snow heading for Southeast Michigan Tuesday

It's a dry start to the day, but another round of snow is coming!

We'll be dry through the morning with precipitation breaking out in our southern communities as early as 1-2 p.m.

It spreads into the rest of Southeast Michigan by 4-6 p.m. Snow will be the predominant precipitation type, but it's possible a bit of rain mixes in at the start.

Our snow winds down overnight and should average around 1-2 inches. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as we make it to 40 degrees by afternoon. Another chance for precipitation arrives Wednesday night and ends Thursday morning with minor accumulations possible.

A larger system is set to arrive Saturday with the chance for more snow, although it's much too early to get more specific than that. Temperatures will turn colder late in the weekend.