Another superb day of weather on tap for Southeast Michigan Thursday
(FOX 2) - Another superb day on tap for Southeast Michigan.
High pressure slips east to finish the week and opens the door for an increase in moisture and rain at times.
A late day shower is possible Saturday, but I wouldn't call it likely.
A better bet for rain arrives Sunday, with the wettest time looking like Sunday night into Monday.
Our system becomes cut-off and rain lingers into Tuesday, possibly heavy at times as temperatures drop back to average.