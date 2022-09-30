Beautiful weekend weather in the mid-60s with lots of sun

An absolutely beautiful weather weekend ahead for us in Southeast Michigan!

Friday will be sunny with temperatures climbing to a comfortable 67 degrees with low wind. Can it get better than that? I think not!

Saturday will be similar but different.

Temperatures will climb to 69, but the skies will likely be cloudy as the remnants from Hurricane Ian spread all across the Eastern US. The clouds will hang out most of the day for far Eastern Michigan while the rest of the state will be sunny.

The clouds clear out Sunday and the sun returns! Temperatures will remain in the middle 60s for another perfect fall day.

Speaking of Fall, we're getting close to the peak fall colors! If you travel up north this weekend you'll be greeted with almost peak colors. We still have to wait a little longer down here in Southern Michigan. Enjoy the weekend everyone!