Calm stretch of weather rest of the week with breezy conditions in the low 80s Wednesday

A sweet stretch of weather is with us through the week.

Today will be bright and breezy, warming into the 80s this afternoon after a cool start.

Temperatures shift down a touch Thursday as a weak boundary floats through but bounce back quickly.

Rain stays away through the week with a cold front that drops in this weekend, prompting the chance for a shower or storm late Saturday and possibly extending into Sunday.

The weekend forecast will likely shift a bit with regard to rain, but the general theme will feature mainly dry weather wins with a bit of wet weather mixing in at times.