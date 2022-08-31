Expand / Collapse search

Calm stretch of weather rest of the week with breezy conditions in the low 80s Wednesday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

FOX 2 News Morning

FOX 2 News Morning

(FOX 2) - A sweet stretch of weather is with us through the week. 

Today will be bright and breezy, warming into the 80s this afternoon after a cool start. 

Temperatures shift down a touch Thursday as a weak boundary floats through but bounce back quickly.

Rain stays away through the week with a cold front that drops in this weekend, prompting the chance for a shower or storm late Saturday and possibly extending into Sunday. 

The weekend forecast will likely shift a bit with regard to rain, but the general theme will feature mainly dry weather wins with a bit of wet weather mixing in at times. 