Chance of showers Friday as cold front moves in this afternoon

We're turning the page and leaving the heat and humidity behind for the weekend.

But first, we have to make it through today and with the cold front to our north and west, you can plan on a muggy start to the day.

That cold front will offer up a window in which we may see a few showers or storms centered on midday.

This is a question of coverage and I would say more of us don't see the wet weather than do, but heavy rain in spots is possible.

Here's a snapshot of midday from FOX Futurecast.

Better weather ahead for the weekend with high temps near 80 and much more bearable sleeping weather for those without power as lows fade into the upper 50's for many.

Advertisement

Rain stays away this weekend and into early next week.