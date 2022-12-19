Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, arctic wind chills in Metro Detroit

A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend.

Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow.

What to expect

Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds increase.

It will snow nearly all day Friday, with the heaviest in the morning. There is some indication it will be a bit drier in the afternoon. That snow will be accompanied by dangerously low wind chills and strong winds.

Travel is expected to be dangerous Friday, so plan accordingly if you are headed somewhere for the holiday weekend.

Friday night, the snow picks back up heading into Saturday.

How much snow will Metro Detroit get?

It's too soon to say how much snow we could get, though early projections show that Metro Detroit could see more than 4 inches. Central Michigan may get more than 6 inches, and the northern part of the state should brace for more than 8 inches.

FOX 2's Derek Kevra will have more accurate snow totals in the coming days.

Current Metro Detroit forecast