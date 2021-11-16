Cold and quiet Tuesday before a midweek warm-up Wednesday

Plan for a cold and quiet Tuesday with a midweek warm-up coming. Low pressure out west is winding up and will bring with it another 60-degree day, but that’s not until tomorrow.

After we top out in the low 40s Tuesday, we'll fall into the upper 30s this evening before the warmup kicks off tonight and by this time tomorrow morning, we'll be near 50 degrees.

The warm-up will come with rain.

The chance for showers exists in the morning, but coverage may be limited. The best bet for wet weather will be late Wednesday and into the night before tapering off early Thursday.

Rain totals will be around a quarter of an inch, give or take.

As the cold air sweeps back in Thursday, it may bring with it a spotty snow shower in the afternoon, but our weather will be pretty quiet to end the week.

The weekend looks to stay dry too, with our next chance for precipitation - possibly mixed changing to snow - is set to arrive Monday.