Cold keeps coming this election Tuesday with the possibility of a wet snow flake this afternoon

The cold keeps coming on your Tuesday morning with temperatures drifting into the 30s and no big warm-up in the near term.

A large area of low pressure in Canada continues to govern the weather, sending waves of cold air our way and instigating some showers on the west side of the state.

A few of those showers may survive into Southeast Michigan over the course of the day, but I think coverage remains quite limited and many of us stay dry.

Check out one of our models at 4 p.m. Rain will be the most likely precipitation type, but a wet snowflake can't be ruled out.

Quiet weather will win the week and the cold will begin to ease a bit this weekend and by next week it looks likely temperatures will slide back above average as the pattern breaks down.

Oh, also! Don't forget Daylight Saving Time comes to a close this weekend.

The clocks turn back an hour as 2 a.m. this Sunday turns to 1 a.m. We get an extra hour of sleep (those without kids) and sunrise and sunset shift to arrive an hour earlier.