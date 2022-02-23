Cold temperatures settling back in Southeast Michigan

After a cloudy and breezy night, cold temperatures will settle back in Southeast Michigan.

Here's the breakdown for the rest of the week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cold and dry with a high of 29 degrees.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and a high of 30 degrees. Periods of light snow are expected as evening rolls around.

Friday: Snow ending during the morning with perhaps 2-3 inches total and a high of near 30 degrees.

Saturday: Sun and clouds and a high of 33 degrees

Advertisement

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries and a high of 35 degrees