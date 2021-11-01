Cold week on the way with evenings dipping into freezing temperatures at times

Get ready for a cold week as high temperatures will ride near and below 50 degrees for the next seven days.

And those are the highs! Our evening temperatures will drop into the 30s and probably the 20s in spots by midweek, not to mention today's wind chill will hold in the 30s.

But! We do get some good sun to counter the cold.

Precipitation chances this week remain low with no well-organized systems coming into play, although it's possible we could squeeze out a flurry tonight or a few sprinkles or light showers on Tuesday.