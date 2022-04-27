Coldest day of the week starts windy, expected to warm into mid-40s by afternoon

The winter feel is alive and well today.

Your morning temperatures are in the 30s with a wind chill in the 20s.

And the afternoon isn't a ton better!

Clouds will be variable today, filling in early before clearing back out later this afternoon with nothing more than a passing flurry early.

It'll be another cold night with temperatures dropping into the 20s for many, but by afternoon we make it back into the 50s when decent sun and dry weather wins again Friday.

We'll have high pressure and dry air to thank for the stretch of rain free weather, but that will likely change over the weekend with rain becoming likely Sunday as our next system slips in.