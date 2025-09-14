Metro Detroit weather: Cool morning, warm afternoon for Lions home opener

A foggy and cool start is expected for Detroit Lions tailgaters Sunday.

If you’re planning to be outside in the morning, grab a light jacket — temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

After the Lions kick off their home opener at Ford Field this afternoon, skies will turn sunny with a high near 82.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 58.

Monday morning may bring patchy fog before 8 a.m., then sunny skies with a high near 82.