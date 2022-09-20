Cool start Tuesday gives way to 80 degree in the afternoon and rain potential tonight

Our summer stretch continues despite the cool start to the day. Temperatures are down in a noticeable way.

We'll jump back to 80 degrees this afternoon as storms from the north and west fade on their approach. Clouds increase ahead of the dying wet weather.

So a stray shower is possible this afternoon, but a better bet for scattered storms will exist this evening and tonight as a warm front slides back in.

The trailing cold front is scheduled to slide through Wednesday which may bring with it a few showers or storms. Severe weather is not likely, but it's not out of the question. The greatest bet for severe storms will be to our west.

Temperatures plummet behind the front. This is fitting as we officially welcome fall Thursday at 9:03 PM.