Cool temperatures spill into Monday before temperatures rise over the week

The cool weekend feel spills into the work week as today's temperatures struggle!

Plenty of clouds are around to start the day, it's a question of when they break, and I'd say the later we go in the day the brighter the skies become.

Plan for another chilly night with temperatures rebounding back to 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Rain stays away another day but is back later Wednesday and will stick around off and on Thursday and Friday.

Our weekend weather turns dry, but not before a possible shower Saturday. Temperatures are moving up and I'll say 80 degrees is likely Sunday, and we'll go even warmer for Memorial Day itself.