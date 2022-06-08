Cooler start Wednesday with wet weather likely late afternoon

A big cool-down this morning with temperatures settling in the 40s & 50s will kick us off Wednesday. It's a much different feel than 24 hours ago.

Morning sun will ease the chill but clouds increase by afternoon. Wet weather is likely late afternoon and evening.

Rain totals look to be held in check for the most part, hanging around .25 inches, but there's an off chance the northern edge of a line of storms edges into some of Southeast Michigan early tonight. That would push up the totals closer to an inch for areas near and south of Ann Arbor and Detroit.

Isolated showers are expected on Thursday, but most of the day will be dry and though I'm not ready to take rain out of the Friday forecast yet, it's certainly trending drier.

The weekend stays on the cool side with the chance for rain on Sunday and next week get ready for a warm-up!