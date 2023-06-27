Cooler temperatures, more showers, and an air quality alert Tuesday for Southeast Michigan

Another round of showers Tuesday will keep portions Metro Detroit east of I-75 and US-23 pretty wet.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be on the chilly side for summer with temperatures peaking in the high 60s or low 70s, depending on where someone is in the region. The wind in the air has also prompted a small craft advisory to be in effect for all of Tuesday.

Sustained wind is pushing waves as high as nine feet in and around the east coast of Michigan's thumb in Lake Huron.

There will be more inclement weather conditions in the second half of the week, but not before a nicer day Wednesday.

Tuesday will also come with an Air Quality Action alert for elevated levels of particulate matter, thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada moving through. Sensitive groups should limit their time outside.

Low pressure in the area will gradually vacate Southeast Michigan, leaving us dry by the early evening as any lingering showers taper off. Temperatures will be in the 70s to the south and east of Lake Huron, while coastal areas will find themselves in the high 60s.

Tomorrow, it'll be mid-to-high 70s with mostly sunny conditions. A bit of wildfire smoke from Canada could keep things looking hazy.