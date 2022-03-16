Cooler temperatures warm into the 60s Wednesday

We have a cold start and some early fog to get through this morning, but look at that afternoon!

And sunset isn't until 7:41 pm, so we'll have plenty of time for that post work picnic.

As for the morning fog, it's most prevalent in our northern communities who are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

We turn our temperatures up even higher Thursday with nothing more than a spotty shower late in the day. Check out FOX Futurecast.

Cooler weather settles in on this weekend with wet weather likely later Friday through much of Saturday and wet flakes possibly mixing in at the end. A nice rebound for Sunday, though!