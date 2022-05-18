Coolest day of the week comes with likely rain Wednesday afternoon

We're waking up to an even cooler start to the day!

And temperatures won't rebound much.

High's around 60 this afternoon with wet weather coming.

I don't see much rain for the morning commute, but a spotty shower is possible.

Rain is much more likely this afternoon and will come to a close tonight with another big warm-up to end the week.

Storms are possible late Friday, though it looks like most of (and maybe all of) the rain holds off until Friday night, which limits the severe threat greatly.

Notice the Storm Prediction Center's Friday outlook. The slight risk (2 out of 5) is centered to our west, with a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for most of us.

More rain Saturday with a cooler and drier Sunday on the way.