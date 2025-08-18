Detroit forecast: Cool and comfortable Monday

As summer begins its wind down, we get a great start to this week as cool and comfortable weather settles in.

Temperatures Monday morning are 15 degrees cooler compared to Sunday morning's start. High pressure to our north is the reason why as clockwise winds from the north and northeast bring not only cooler temperatures, but also less humid conditions.

Monday morning, you're out th edoor in the upper 50s or low 60s, below seasonal average.

With mostly sunny skies on Monday, we'll climb up to the low 80s, right around our average for this time of year.

If you're planning to attend the Tigers game this evening at 6:40p, first pitch temperature will be around 78 degrees.

'We Love Detroit' sign in downtown Detroit, Michigan on May 17, 2025. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Expand

An approaching cold front will increase cloud cover Monday and we expect rain on Tuesday with that system. We're in a deficit of .76" of rainfall for the month.

But that's our only chance of Brian as we expect to be dry through the weekend.

Warmer temperatures by the end of the week. Slight chance for rain Saturday, then cooler and drier Sunday.