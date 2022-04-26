Dropping temperatures, rain showers, and even some snow chances Tuesday

The cold air keeps coming!

The temperatures will drop further, courtesy of an upper low dropping into the Great Lakes that will also drop a bit of precipitation.

Today will be far from a washout, but a few rain showers will be possible anywhere with the most likely areas to catch some rain residing in our northern areas.

Check out a look at one of our high resolution models for this afternoon.

Snow may mix in with the rain this evening or tonight, again most likely for areas along and north of I69, but flurries are possible anywhere even into early tomorrow morning. Any totals will be north into the thumb and limited to half an inch or so.

High pressure builds up Wednesday with dry weather winning through Saturday and temperatures heading up leading to a pleasant stretch of weather.

Our weekend weather looks mainly dry with the chance for some light rain showers Sunday.