Dry and warm Monday before cold and rainy weather sets in across Southeast Michigan

A wet week is coming, but today will be the exception with dry weather for most and only a spotty shower possible along and north of I-69.

While a few showers remain possible Tuesday, the day will likely be more dry than wet.

Widespread wet weather arrives Tuesday night and lasts into Wednesday morning.

Rain totals in that time look to range between a half and an inch.

Ponding on the roads and nuisance flooding in low-lying areas is likely.

Showers will be more hit-or-miss for the rest of Wednesday with a few showers in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will come down a bit over the course of the week, with the coolest air looking to line up with the weekend.

