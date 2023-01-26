Earlier sunrises, later sunsets -- Here's how much daylight Metro Detroit is gaining each day

article

If the cold, snow, and darkness have you down, there's a bit of positivity – we are gaining daylight every day.

Sunrises are getting earlier, while sunsets are getting later.

From this point forward, we gain more than 2 minutes of day length daily. Through the end of January, sunrises move forward about a minute each day, while sunsets move a minute later. When the month started, we were gaining under a minute of day length.

According to Time and Date, on Jan. 1, the sun rose at 8:01 a.m. and set at 5:10 p.m. in Detroit. On Jan. 26, the sun rose at 7:51 a.m. and will set at 5:38 p.m. On Jan. 27, we'll gain 2 minutes and 6 seconds of day length, with the sun rising at 7:50 a.m. and setting at 5:39 p.m.

This holds true in February, aside from a few days when the sun rises or sets a couple of minutes earlier or later instead of only one minute.

These sunrises and sets are for Detroit and may differ by a few minutes depending on your location. Check the sun graph for your location here.

Twilight is also getting longer, meaning the sun's rays are still in the sky after it has set or before it has risen over the horizon.

The day length will keep increasing until June 22, when we will start losing a few seconds of light a day.