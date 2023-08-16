Foggy start Wednesday before temperatures hit low 80s

A foggy start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

It should be a beautiful day with highs touching the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows will fall to the lower 60s.

Most of the day on Thursday will be dry and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday afternoon and evening. This will generate showers and storms in the mid-to-late afternoon with the main threat being damaging winds and smaller hail.

Behind the cold front, highs will cool to the mid-70s but will open up the weekend on a beautiful note. Temperatures will warm quickly this weekend with highs Saturday in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday will be even warmer and muggier with most spots in the upper 80s with sunshine.

We back off the heat a bit early next week with highs in the mid 80s with dry conditions through Tuesday.