Freezing rain Wednesday morning before temperatures surge into the 50s

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 10:00 a.m. over much of Southeast Michigan.

Bridges, overpasses, on-ramps and off-ramps will be especially susceptible to light icing. This will create slick and slippery spots before sunrise.

Make sure to build in plenty of time to get to and from this morning. Take it slow, safe and easy.

By mid to-late morning, temperatures should warm well above freezing at which point, icing will no longer be a concern.

Though a few light rain showers will be possible through the afternoon, the big weather story moving forward is going to be warm air rushing into town.

Temperatures will jump from around freezing this morning into the 50s and near 60 degrees by this evening.

Rain and some strong wind is on the way Thursday with gusts at times at and over 30 to 40 mph.