Freezing temps turn to weekend snow showers in Southeast Michigan

As the freezing weather continues into Friday night, Metro Detroiters may need to prepare for more wintry conditions going into the weekend.

Timeline:

Starting Friday night, the already frigid temperatures are expected to continue with wind chills at 15 to 25 below zero, cold enough for frostbite on exposed skin in under 30 minutes. A Cold Weather Advisory is in place and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday for Southeast Michigan.

Weekend weather in Metro Detroit

Saturday should see subtle improvement in terms of daytime high temperatures, with the afternoon bringing normal highs at 3 degrees below zero.

Snow is going to be the focal point of Saturday as a new winter system heads into the area.

Early Sunday morning will see a batch of snow with widespread showers at around 10:30 a.m. and will go on until 7 p.m. The amount of snow ranges from 4.8 inches in Detroit to 3.2 inches in Pontiac. A vast majority of Metro Detoirters will see 3–6 inches of snow.

Monday will still see frigid temperatures with highs at 13 degrees.

