Getting Nervous About Snow? You may have a phobia. Find out more in this Weather or Not.

We are right about average with our snowfall totals for the season. Almost 40" of snow has fallen in Detroit.

Does it make you anxious thinking about all that snow? Does your heart beat a little faster, do you experience a shortness of breath or trembling when you hear the word "snow?"

(NOAA)

You may have Chionophobia or an intense fear of snow. According to the American Meteorological Society, there are two primary fears associated with Chionophobia: the fear of becoming snowbound and the fear of being stranded in snow. Other phobias associated with Chionophobia are Claustrophobia, (fear of being trapped) and Taphophobia (fear of being buried).

(NOAA)

People who suffer from Chionophobia may obsess over snow and refuse to leave their home during snowy weather. In some instances, an intense fear of snow may have developed from a childhood or adult trauma involving snow.

Self education and realizing snow is simply a frozen form of water is a way to address this phobia. In extreme cases, it’s always a good idea to seek professional help.

