Great-looking weekend on the way

Are you ready for a great summer weekend?

Low humidity and mild temperatures, courtesy of High-pressure moving in, will dominate the forecast this weekend. Add plenty of sunshine for perfection! Highs both days 81, Lows 56 Saturday, 61 Sunday night.

So Monday will be our change. Hotter and more humid (88/70) with rain moving in late, extending into Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday 87/65.

Little cooler Wednesday 82/62 with a chance of rain.

Dry for Thursday and Friday: High 83/60 Thursday and a High of 85 on Friday.

Enjoy!

Lori Pinson



