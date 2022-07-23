Hail, high winds, and strong storm potential for Southeast Michigan Sunday morning

Heads up Metro Detroit, some inclement weather may be in the near-future Sunday.

Concerns for potential hail, flooding, and gusty wind will follow thunderstorms that roll in first around midnight Sunday and then again in the late morning.

The first round of severe storms will hit Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti around 12 p.m., followed by Detroit at 1 a.m.

After a break in the weather, more storms are expected around 3 a.m. They could continue on-and-off until noon Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the primary hazards from the storms will be damaging winds of 60 mph and large hail.

The wind speeds near Saginaw Bay as well as Lakes Huron, Erie, and St. Clair are all predicted to be high enough to prompt a small craft advisory for boats. It'll be in place until Sunday Evening.

Waves could get as high as 4 feet.

It's a cold front that is causing some storms, but it will also keep temperatures from getting too high as a heat wave continues to batter America this week. Conditions topped out in the high 80s on Saturday and felt like the mid-90s.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-70s overnight before hitting 90 degrees Sunday.

It should be the hottest it gets for at least a week as high temperatures scale back some over the next seven days.