Heat Advisory declared for parts of Southeast Michigan Thursday; will feel like 105 degrees

Blisteringly hot temperatures that will feel like it's in the triple digits will cook Southeast Michigan Thursday.

The National Weather Service has declared a Heat Advisory for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties for a 12-hour period on Aug. 24.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., cities including Ann Arbor, Detroit, Adrian, and Monroe will have a heat index of 105 degrees thanks to hot temperatures and high humidity. NWS says a humid air mass will build into the region late Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The actual temperatures readout will be closer to the low 90s by midday Thursday. It'll feel hottest during the afternoon and early evening.

Showers are expected to follow the heat Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Showers are possible until 2 a.m. Friday.

Residents in Detroit can beat the heat by heading to one of the city's cooling centers. Find a list of them here.