Detroit cooling centers open for residents to escape the heat

Need to beat the heat? For Detroiters, the city has several locations where residents can go for some relief from one of the hottest days of the year.

Several recreation centers and public library branches are available during their normal operating hours, with most closing in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to eclipse 90 degrees Friday before heading into an equally-hot weekend.

"The City of Detroit has opened cooling centers to provide Detroiters with a place to go for relief from extreme heat," said Acting Chief Public Health Officer, Christina Floyd. "The Detroit Health Department is working closely with the Parks & Recreation Division to provide safe, accessible cooling centers in neighborhoods across the city.

"We want everyone to protect themselves from the heat. Young children, older adults and those living with chronic medical conditions are especially vulnerable. Please check on your neighbors, and remember that pets need extra care in extreme weather."

Available Recreation Centers:

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8 AM-9 PM; Saturday 10 AM-6 PM)

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Street (M-F, 11 AM – 7 PM)

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (M_F, 1 PM - 9 PM)

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (M-F, 11 AM – 7 PM; not open Saturdays)

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 1 PM – 9 PM; not open Saturdays)

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers (M-F, 8 AM – 9 PM), Saturday (10 AM – 6 PM)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8 AM – 9 PM; Sat10 AM – 6 PM)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8 AM-9 PM; Saturday 10 AM-6 PM)

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 1 PM – 9 PM; not open Saturdays)

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8 AM – 9 PM; Saturday 10 AM – 6 PM)

Public Library Branches

The Detroit Public Library's branches will also operating during their normal hours for residents,

The main library will be open this weekend on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other branches will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be closed on the weekend.