Heat builds Wednesday before showers arrive for the Woodward Dream Cruise weekend

Our sunny, dry stretch has been wonderful! We will continue it on Wednesday with another day of sunshine and dry weather. Enjoy it because it all starts changing tomorrow.

Wednesday will be a nice mix of sun and clouds, like the last couple of days, with high temperatures right near 83 degrees. Like yesterday, we might feel a small uptick in mugginess, but humidity will not be the headliner.

Enjoy the beautiful weather while it's here.

Beginning tomorrow, cloud cover will increase fairly quickly. Partly cloudy skies will transition to mostly cloudy. From there, we'll transition to some spotty showers later in the evening. Temperatures on Thursday remain in the lower '80s.

Heading into Dream Cruise weekend, we do have rain and some thunderstorms to battle.

Friday looks like the wetter of the days with spotty storms and showers continuing throughout the day.

Saturday is optimistically looking drier at times in the morning with more rain returning later in the afternoon and evening. As long as those showers stay away from Woodward, we'll all be happy!