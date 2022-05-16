Heat pulls back this week with temperatures dipping into 70s on Monday

It's back to reality as we start the week and put the 80s behind us for a bit.

It's a wet beginning to the day, but the rain will end during or shortly after the commute. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but many won't catch the second round.

Cooler weather for Tuesday is countered by brighter skies, leading to a beautiful day with another round of showers set for Wednesday.

A late week warm-up is on tap, with 70s on Thursday with another round of 80s coming Friday.

The chance for storms will accompany the Friday warmup with cooler weather coming for the weekend.