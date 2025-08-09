Hot and humid Saturday for Metro Detroit

Summer is in full swing across Metro Detroit as heat index values could be in the mid 90s for Saturday.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 92.

If you are heading to downtown Detroit for the Tigers game or any festivities this afternoon or evening, you are advised to stay hydrated. It's also a good reminder to provide plenty of water for your pets.

Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 72 degrees.

Sunday comes with a high near 92 degrees with some light south southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

The evening should be mostly clear with a low of around 73 degrees.

Heat continues Monday as it's expected to be sunny with a high near 93 degrees.