Expand / Collapse search

Hot and humid Saturday for Metro Detroit

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 9, 2025 12:40pm EDT
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
Hot & Humid Saturday

Hot & Humid Saturday

Heat index vales could be in the mid 90s today. Stay hydrated and provide plenty of water for your pets. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

(FOX 2) - Summer is in full swing across Metro Detroit as heat index values could be in the mid 90s for Saturday.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 92.

If you are heading to downtown Detroit for the Tigers game or any festivities this afternoon or evening, you are advised to stay hydrated. It's also a good reminder to provide plenty of water for your pets. 

Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 72 degrees. 

Sunday comes with a high near 92 degrees with some light south southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

The evening should be mostly clear with a low of around 73 degrees.

Heat continues Monday as it's expected to be sunny with a high near 93 degrees.

The Source: Information for this story came from the National Weather Service and FOX 2 meteorologist Lori Pinson. 

WeatherMetro Detroit