How much snow? Southeast Michigan to see up to 10 inches over two days

The Brief Snow starts Saturday morning around 2 a.m. and will be heaviest for both days in the mornings. Each day, it will taper off around noon but Sunday will deliver most of the snow. By the time the weekend is over, we're looking at between 5 and 10 inches of snow on the ground.



The Wednesday snowstorm is in the past, but another blast of flakes is about to stack up outside, with half of a foot of snow expected for a large portion of Metro Detroit.

While Friday started with bright blue skies and the lingering snow from Wednesday still around, the clouds are pushing in and that means snow is coming back.

By the numbers:

5 to 10 inches of snow.

That's not a typo. Starting Saturday morning until Sunday night, it's going to snow off-and-on as another band of winter weather moves in. As the freeze line stays to the south of Metro Detroit, the system will move northeast over Lake Erie, bringing a lot of snow to Metro Detroit.

Got outdoor weekend plans? You'll want to make sure you're tracking the weather on the go with the FOX 2 Weather app.

Timeline:

When you wake up tomorrow morning, you'll see an inch or two on the ground. We understand. That's February in Michigan. But the snow is going to be off and on for the next two days.

Between 2 a.m. and noon on Saturday, we expect to see between 1 and 3 inches of snow, with another inch to follow in the afternoon.

This will be a GREAT time to clear that first layer off.

Sunday will be a virtual repeat of Saturday, but heavier.

We expect heavy snow to start in the morning with 3 to 6 inches of snow falling on Sunday.

That brings our grand total to between 5 and 10 inches of snow, with heavier amounts farther north in Flint, Lapeer, and Port Huron.

Hopefully, you shoveled that first time and Sunday clearing will be easier. Trust us, you don't want to clear 48 hours of snow on Sunday night.

Big picture view:

The way the snowstorm is tracking, people who live south of 8 Mile are more like to see less snow, we're talking a between 1-3 for the weekend.

Meanwhile, people north of 8 Mile are more likely to get the heavier snow.

For people farther south, the freeze line could track over Monroe County, meaning a sleet mix is more likely.

What's next:

With a fresh layer of snow on the ground, bundle up.

Temperatures are about to plummet into the single digits with wind chills at 10 below.