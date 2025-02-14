Metro Detroit weather: Another 5-10 inches of snow in the weekend forecast

The Brief Snow will fall both Saturday and Sunday. The area will pick up 2-4 inches of snow Saturday. Sunday's numbers are a bit more uncertain, but current models show 3-6 inches.



We’ll catch a break from the snow today, with nothing more than a few flurries floating around.

However, that changes heading into the weekend.

Snow Timeline:

Snow spreads in late tonight and continues through Saturday morning before some freezing drizzle mixes in Saturday afternoon.

That’s phase one of the weekend snow, bringing 2-4 inches before tapering off.

Phase two is more uncertain but has the potential for heftier totals. For now, Sunday’s first call is 3-6 inches, bringing the weekend total to 5-10 inches.

Those numbers may shift as confidence increases.

Snow Totals:

This extra snow adds to the totals from this week.

Most areas of Southeast Michigan received about 4.5 inches of snow from Wednesday into Thursday.

VIEW: Southeast Michigan snow totals

What's next:

What is certain is the cold that follows. Lows in the single digits settle in next week, with highs struggling to reach the teens.

Highs will remain below average for at least the next week.