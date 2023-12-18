How to stay safe during extreme winter weather in Michigan: driving, power outage tips

Winter is upon us and Michigan has already experienced a few snowfalls. If you haven't done so yet, it is time to prepare for the harsh weather to stay safe.

Southeast Michigan will continue to experience rain showers mixed with snow Monday night, into Tuesday, with wind gusts as high as 40 mph around the metro Detroit area.

The snow will not amount to much, overall, with most accumulations under an inch. Although, localized bursts of heavier showers are possible.

The National Weather Service announced a hazardous weather outlook for southeast Michigan for Monday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are settling below freezing Monday night, "and residual moisture will allow slick conditions to develop on untreated roads," according to the NWS. "Snow showers and winds will diminish through the late evening."

Temperatures are expected to increase throughout the week – from around 30 degrees on Tuesday, into the 40s from Wednesday through Christmas Day next Monday.

Despite temperatures hovering in the 40s, there is another possibility of showers on Friday and Christmas Day.

Usually, in the month of December, Michigan sees about nine inches of snow. However, this year, the region has seen approximately 0.1 inches of snow.

FOXWeather.com has several resources to get you prepared before and during winter storms and ensuing power outages. In fact, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that winter storms cause about $1.9 billion in damage on average every year. Here are a few tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe while saving money in the long run.

How to winterize your car

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, break abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

How to prepare for power outages