Isolated snow to turn into rain as temperatures rise throughout Wednesday

It'll be a cloudier and warmer (kinda sorta!) day across Southeast Michigan.

The best bet for snow showers will be later today, but they will still likely be isolated to widely scattered before increasing in coverage a bit overnight. Many of us may not see any of it.

Any lingering showers Thursday morning will fade. Totals will be spotty and limited. A fresh dusting in spots is about it.

Our Friday system will pack a bit more of a punch. A burst of snow looks likely Friday morning before changing to rain midday or so.

Before the change up, expect an inch or so of snow. So a slushy minor accumulation looks likely Friday morning.

Temperatures will fall Saturday and the wind will pick up.

Plan for single-digit wind chill through the day and near-zero temperatures on Sunday morning.