January brings the most snow and cold in Detroit. Will our weather live up to the stats?

According to the National Weather Service, we are in the midst of the coldest and snowiest month of the year! That’s right. January brings the most cold and snow with measurable snow (more than a trace) occurring 10 days out of the month!

So far, during this first full week of 2021, we’ve only received 1.4" of snow, about an inch below where we normally would be for this time of the year.

As you would expect, temperatures for January average around freezing for the daytime high with overnight lows near 19. (Wind chills not included) Our temperatures haven’t been bitterly cold yet. Not in terms of 2014 cold when it was -14, sparking a new record low.

It’s still early, but looking back through the years, January is our go to month for measurable snow. 16 years ago, in January 2005, Detroit had more than a foot of snow fall on the 22nd and 23rd (12.2")!

More heavy snow in 2014! We started the new year off on the first and second with more than 11" of snow, followed by 10.6" more on the 4th! When you talk about measurable snow you have to mention the Great Lakes Blizzard of 1999 with a foot of snow falling on the first! One interesting factoid while researching this article: Through the years, 3 measurable snowfalls occurred on January 13th and 14th. In 1910, it was 11.4", 1927 12.1" and 1992 11.1"

January 13th is a week away! Looking at the long range models, there is an area of Low pressure approaching that could bring the possibility of snow near that date.

Keep it right here for the latest weather updates and more Weather Or Not at Fox2Detroit.com!